Dial Up Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Smash Mouth, Nelly, Sugar Ray & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2026 - 6:07 PM

The Dial Up Festival is a new multi-market outdoor music event celebrating the culture of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Each festival date will feature performances from Nelly and Sugar Ray, as well as additional iconic artists who helped define the crossover sound of the era, spanning pop, hip-hop, rock, punk and alternative radio. Dial Up Festival launches on Saturday, November 7, at Castaic Lake Park in Castaic, California,which is just outside Los Angeles and will feature era-definining music from Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Unwritten Law and other talented acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Saturday, November 21, Dial Up Festival at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, Chandler, Arizona, adjacent to Phoenix, will feature music from Nelly, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Alien Ant Farm, Warren G, Paul Wall, Unwritten Law and other groups.

Then, on December 12, the Dial Up Festival at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas, will blend the festival’s late ‘90s and early 2000s vibe with a festive holiday party twist. Confirmed music artists include Nelly, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Buckcherry, Paul Wall, Unwritten Law and other acts. In addition to a full day of music, attendees can enjoy Christmas libations, holiday-inspired specialty cocktails and festive décor, with Santa onsite to spread good cheer.

Built around the music, fashion, drinks, games, and shared pop-culture memories of the pre-streaming generation, Dial Up Festival brings the Y2K era back to life through the sounds, visuals, references, and social experiences that defined a generation raised on mixtapes, burned CDs, flip phones, landlines, mall culture, music videos, disposable cameras, VHS rentals and early dial up internet.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz