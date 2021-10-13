Smash Mouth Singer Retires After Video Of Chaotic Performance In NY Goes Viral

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 13th, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell has announced his retirement from the band. According to stereogum.com “The announcement comes the weekend after Harwell performed with Smash Mouth at The Big Sip beer festival in upstate New York. His behavior at the show, which included cursing at and threatening the audience, went viral on TikTok and was described by a user as ‘the most chaotic show I’ve ever seen in my life.'”

Alongside his retirement, Harwell told TMZ: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

His outburst was attributed to his ongoing health complications, which a representative for the band spoke to The New York Post about: “Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last 8 years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation. As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”

Photo Credit Boston Lynn Schulz