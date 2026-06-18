Craig Finn & The Band Of Forgiveness Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2026 - 5:48 PM

Today, Craig Finn has announced plans for a full-band U.S. headline tour. The Man I’ve Always Been Tour will see Finn backed by The Band of Forgiveness, which is an accomplished group of Minneapolis-based musicians, who bring a very special new perspective to Finn’s solo compositions. Dates begin on November 10, at Portland, OR’s Polaris Hall and then travel through the month. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce these shows in November 2026 with The Band of Forgiveness,” says Finn. “I put together The Band of Forgiveness last year with three Minneapolis-based musicians – Nelson Devereaux, Joe Strachan, and Ethan Elseth. I had imagined a group of musicians that would help me take on some of my songs in a unique approach, one that let the stories shine through but still brought a high level of musicality.

The Man I’ve Always Been Tour Dates

11/10 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

11/11 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

11/13 –Novato, CA – Hopmonk

11/14 – Carson City, NV – Brewery Arts Center

11/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Sid the Cat Auditorium

11/19 –Milwaukee, WI – The Vivarium

11/20 – Berwyn, IL – Fitzgerald’s

11/21 –Berwyn, IL – Fitzgerald’s

11/22 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music Hall