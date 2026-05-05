Sugar Invites Craig Finn, Patterson Hood & Jason Narducy Onstage For Performances Of “JC Auto,” “Helpless” & “If I Can’t Change Your Mind” At NYC Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 6:34 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Sugar wrapped up their three-show reunion run at Webster Hall, which was their first shows in 31 years, on Monday night and played almost the exact same set as the two previous evenings. The only difference was they had guests for the final three songs of the night. Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers was first, coming out to help sing “JC Auto” and then, they brought out The Hold Steady‘s Craig Finn to sing on “Helpless.” Finally, the band brought out Jason Narducy, who plays bass in Bob’s solo band, to sing on “If I Can’t Change Your Mind.”

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Bob Mould, David Barbe and Malcolm Travis have a few weeks before thet start their UK/EU tour in London on May 23. They will be back for a full North American tour with J Robbins as opener this fall, including another New York City show at Brooklyn Steel on October 16, which is Bob’s birthday.

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