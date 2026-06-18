Brand New Announce Fall 2026 20th Anniversary ‘The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me’ Tour Dates

Brand New, the formerly inactive New Jersey emo/indie rock outfit, have announced a 2026 tour that centered around their landmark 2006 album, The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The upcoming tour see the band performing in Nashville, Detroit, Brooklyn, Boston, Hollywood, Denver and other cities. For ticker and more information, click here.
According to lambgoat.com, the announcement comes as Brand New continues their return to live performances following a lengthy hiatus that began after allegations surfaced against frontman Jesse Lacey involving alleged grooming and alleged inappropriate behavior with a minor. The band’s return has remained controversial, with additional individuals coming forward to share allegations about their experiences with Lacey following the reunion announcement.
, The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me Tour Dates
09/29 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
10/3 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
10/6 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10/9 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
10/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
10/16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
10/18 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
10/25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/28 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
10/30 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/2 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
11/6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
11/7 – Anaheim, CA – Hond Center
11/11 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Photo Credit: Owen Ela