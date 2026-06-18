Brand New Announce Fall 2026 20th Anniversary ‘The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2026 - 6:33 PM

Brand New, the formerly inactive New Jersey emo/indie rock outfit, have announced a 2026 tour that centered around their landmark 2006 album, The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The upcoming tour see the band performing in Nashville, Detroit, Brooklyn, Boston, Hollywood, Denver and other cities. For ticker and more information, click here.

According to lambgoat.com, the announcement comes as Brand New continues their return to live performances following a lengthy hiatus that began after allegations surfaced against frontman Jesse Lacey involving alleged grooming and alleged inappropriate behavior with a minor. The band’s return has remained controversial, with additional individuals coming forward to share allegations about their experiences with Lacey following the reunion announcement.

, The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me Tour Dates

09/29 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

10/3 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

10/6 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/9 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10/16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

10/18 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

10/25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/28 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

10/30 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/2 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

11/6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

11/7 – Anaheim, CA – Hond Center

11/11 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Photo Credit: Owen Ela