Brand New Announces First Live Shows Since Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Against Jesse Lacey Surfaced

Michelle Grisales March 3rd, 2025 - 7:10 PM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Brand New has officially announced their first public shows since 2017, marking a significant return to the stage for the band following a period of controversy. In 2017, allegations of sexual misconduct were brought against the band’s frontman, Jesse Lacey, leading to a suspension of the band’s activities.

Afterward, Brand New played a handful of private or benefit shows for friends and family, while Lacey performed solo sets, including a highly exclusive and expensive show for LA wildfire relief. More recently, Lacey performed a larger public show at Eastside Bowl in Nashville on Sunday, March 2, signaling his return to performing in front of a live audience.

Now, Brand New has revealed three public shows, announced on their website and via an email to their subscriber mailing list. One of these performances will take place later this month in Nashville at the newly opened venue, The Pinnacle. The other two shows are scheduled for The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX, and Megacorp Pavilion in Newport, KY.

In 2017, following the allegations, Lacey issued a public statement in which he acknowledged the pain and harm his actions had caused. He expressed regret, stating, “I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right.” In the wake of the controversy, the band canceled their remaining tour dates, stepping away from the public eye.

With these upcoming performances, Brand New is stepping back into the spotlight, navigating a path forward amid a complex and difficult history.

TOUR DATES:

March 26th in Dallas, Texas at the Bomb Factory

March 28th in Newport, Kentucky at the Megacorp Pavilion

March 29th in Nashville, Tennessee at the Pinnacle