Brand New Announce First Tour Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Jesse Lacey

According to nme.com, rock band Brand New have announced details of their first U.S. tour in seven years and participating venues have disabled comments on their social media accounts. The upcoming tour will see the band play 24 shows across the U.S. later this year and the news comes just days after Brand New played their first public reunion show since 2017.

News of the band‘s return happened last month when members launched their own website and told followers they would be playing three shows at the end of the month. The three gigs were being held in Texas, which marked the first performance since the band’s secret and intimate reunion show in December of last year.

The upcoming tour also follows the band being on a hiatus after frontman Jesse Lacey was accused of alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor in 2017. The news cancelled Brand New’s UK tour and their music was removed from Spotify’s Wrapped lists after two more women came forward with additional allegations.

And now, the tour sees the band performing in Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Cleveland, Newark, Columbus and other cities before ending things with two shows in July. This include a show at the TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia on July 1, followed by a closing night at UBS Arena in Belmont Park.

