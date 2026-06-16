My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Reunites with Primal Scream to Perform “Rocks”, “Accelerator” and More

Home News Aryn Honaker June 16th, 2026 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Kevin Shields recently joined Scottish indie rock band Primal Scream during their Beyond the Pale festival set in Ireland this past Saturday. Shields is currently the lead singer and a songwriter for the rock band My Bloody Valentine, but he was a member of Primal Scream from 1998 to 2006. He was a part of their transition to a more prominent electronic-industrial sound, as reported in NME. While his primary role in the band ended then, he did collaborate with them a final time for the lead single of the 10th album, More Light, titled “2013.”

Now, Shields has finally reunited with the group. He joined halfway through their set to sing two hits from their 2000 album XTRMNTR, “Accelerator” and “Shoot Speed/Kill Light,” along with coming back out near the end of the set to sing their Top 10 track “Rocks” from their 1994 album Give Out But Don’t Give Up.

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