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Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie Joins Yttling Jazz On New Single “Strange”

March 24th, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie Joins Yttling Jazz On New Single “Strange”

Today, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie joins Yttling Jazz on the song, “Strange.” As a whole, the ditty is awesome by how the instrumentation shakes the atmosphere with a light and dooming sound, while the vocal performance contributes to the blues vibe with a deep and powerful vocal tones. As fir the music video, each black and white scene sees Gillespie and Yttling Jazz performing the ditty live in the recording studio.

I called Bobby and presented the idea to have him sing on a Yttling Jazz track. Sent him some music and within ten minutes he sent back a beautiful demo of ‘Strange.’ Fantastic lyrics and a really cool vibe on this track. The harmonica, vibraphone and Bobby’s voice work so well together!” said Jazz. Gillespie adds: “It was so great to work with Björn Yttling once again. He sent me over some fabulous music by his jazz ensemble and I just happened to have a lyric that fitted perfectly with the mood of the track. I really love the end result. A magical pairing.”

 

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

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