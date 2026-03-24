Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie Joins Yttling Jazz On New Single “Strange”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 24th, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Today, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie joins Yttling Jazz on the song, “Strange.” As a whole, the ditty is awesome by how the instrumentation shakes the atmosphere with a light and dooming sound, while the vocal performance contributes to the blues vibe with a deep and powerful vocal tones. As fir the music video, each black and white scene sees Gillespie and Yttling Jazz performing the ditty live in the recording studio.

“I called Bobby and presented the idea to have him sing on a Yttling Jazz track. Sent him some music and within ten minutes he sent back a beautiful demo of ‘Strange.’ Fantastic lyrics and a really cool vibe on this track. The harmonica, vibraphone and Bobby’s voice work so well together!” said Jazz. Gillespie adds: “It was so great to work with Björn Yttling once again. He sent me over some fabulous music by his jazz ensemble and I just happened to have a lyric that fitted perfectly with the mood of the track. I really love the end result. A magical pairing.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson