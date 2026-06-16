Ibeyi Announce Winter 2027 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2026 - 2:23 PM

Today, the French-Cuban twin duo Ibeyi has announced their North American tour in support of their upcoming album, Offering, which is due out on June 26. The tour begins on January 27, in San Francisco, CA, at The Fillmore, before continuing across major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Miami. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

The live shows will showcase material from Offering, including new single, “Offerings,” a song about release and self-preservation after emotional rupture and “Aset,” which introduced the album’s themes of devotion, sacrifice and imbalance. Together, the tracks frame the emotional core of the record by moving from searching for meaning toward acceptance and surrender.

Also, the album marks a visual and geographic return. All accompanying visuals were shot on location in Havana in collaboration with local artists, musicians, and their community by offering an intimate portrait of the Cuba that has long informed their identity and sound.

Ibeyi Tour Dates

1/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

1/28 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

1/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric

2/2 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

2/4 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club

2/5 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

2/6 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

2/8 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

2/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

2/10 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

2/12 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft At Center Stage

2/14 Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell