Ibeyi Announce New Album Offering For June 2026 Release, Share New Single “Aset

Home News Guillaume Oded May 18th, 2026 - 8:39 PM

With “Aset,” Ibeyi turns love into something spiritual, dangerous and ritualistic, using the myth of Isis and Osiris to frame the song as both an act of devotion and a return from destruction.

“Aset” leans into a spiritual, mythic atmosphere that matches the world Ibeyi is creating for Offering. The song draws from the story of Isis, also known as Aset, who gains sacred knowledge in order to resurrect Osiris, turning the track into something that feels less like a simple love song and more like a ritual of devotion, power and emotional imbalance. The video builds that ritualistic feeling through clapping, possessive-like dancing, smoke and fast-changing frames, creating an environment that feels charged with sacred activity. Lisa-Kaindé opens with the image of divine resurrection, immediately placing the song in a space between grief and transformation, while the repeated “Ay amor” gives the track a mournful but hypnotic emotional pull.

The song treats love as something sacred, dangerous and controlling. The lyrics present the speaker as someone who has been left behind or underestimated, only to return with a deeper kind of knowledge and force, comparing herself to the Egyptian god Osiris. As the song moves forward, that devotion becomes more intense, with the speaker’s love feeling like a source of direction, survival and control for the beloved. The result is a track that does not settle into softness, but instead lingers in the tension between eternal love and the question of whether that love has truly been returned.

The video expands that feeling by placing “Aset” inside a visual world that feels intimate, bodily and ceremonial. Rather than turning the myth into something distant or abstract, the Havana-shot visual grounds the song in movement and closeness, both literally and figuratively, allowing the spiritual weight of the track to feel embodied in the atmosphere. Together, the song and video turn “Aset” into a statement of return, with Ibeyi using myth not only to tell a story of resurrection, but also to explore what happens when love becomes sacrifice.

Ibeyi are a multilingual and deeply cultural musical duo, with twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz blending English, French, Spanish and Yoruba into a sound that connects modern jazz, electronic beats and traditional Peruvian and Cuban percussion.









