Ibeyi Share Emotional New Single “Offerings”

Home News Guillaume Oded June 9th, 2026 - 11:50 PM

Ibeyi have shared their emotional new single and video for “Offerings,” the title track from their forthcoming album Offering. Rather than treating pain as something to hide, the track presents heartbreak as something to release. The repeated image of the heart as an offering gives the song a ritual-like feeling, as if the narrator is giving their suffering to something larger in order to heal.

Lyrically, “Offerings” focuses on sadness, surrender and emotional survival. The speaker admits fear of change and fear of living which are a pain to resist, the song does not stay in defeat. Instead, Ibeyi turned that vulnerability into acceptance. The line “my heart is an offering” captures the center of the track, suggesting that love and pain can become part of a healing process.

The accompanying video follows the song’s spiritual tone, using intimate visuals to match the track’s themes of heartbreak, surrender and renewal. Rather than relying on a dramatic storyline, the video keeps the focus on mood and emotion by featuring bodies of water with people swimming, especially teenagers, who may illuminate the act of accepting life with its pains by going with the flow, as swimming and water suggest. There is also a scene of Ibeyi being shaved, perhaps symbolizing acceptance of pain and allowing the song’s sense of ritual and release to come through visually.

Ibeyi contributed to Sampha’s album LAHAI, appearing as one of the close friends, peers and collaborators who helped shape the project’s more communal sound. Ibeyi’s presence fits the album’s larger themes of human connection, acceptance, joy and finding beauty in life’s journey.





