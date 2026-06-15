Weather Causes Bonnaroo 2026 to Cut 11 Sunday Sets Including Aly & AJ, Hemlocke Springs, Blondshell & More

Home News Beka Welsh June 15th, 2026 - 8:19 PM

According to Stereogum, Bonnaroo called off 11 sets on Sunday due to weather concerns. Manchester, Tennessee, suffered harsh rainstorms and lightning this weekend, leading to the cancellation of performances by Aly & AJ, Hemlocke Springs, Blondshell, Nat Myers, and more.

The festival has gained somewhat of a reputation for its repeated cancellations and troubles regarding severe weather surrounding the allocated festival dates in mid-June. Last year, they sent out a survey asking festival-goers whether they would prefer their dates be pushed back to late summer or early fall. However, no such change was implemented this year, nor has there been word of any change in the festival’s future.

Sisters Aly & AJ made a statement on social media commiserating with fans about their cancelled set. The pop-rock duo had their set at last year’s festival cut, as all but one day of shows were canceled.

“Well here we are stuck in a storm that didn’t pass in time for us to play our set @bonnaroo,” they stated. “We walked off stage from a killer soundcheck only to be told the bad news under an hour later. The lyrics to Year of the Horse couldn’t ring more true in this moment & we know so many of you were waiting in the mud to hear us play. Gutted […] We love you TN. Don’t let us down, third year in a row.”

AJ Machalka flew in for the festival from France, where she was filming for the fourth season of the HBO hit series “The White Lotus.” She also posted on the duo’s Instagram story, stating that they love Bonnaroo and hold no hard feelings, “we really think you should change the month your festival is, though.”