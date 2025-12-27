Aly & AJ Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Leila Franco December 27th, 2025 - 11:01 PM

Platinum-selling sister duo Aly & AJ are heading back out on the road in 2026, announcing a new run of North American dates called the Places to Run Tour. The tour follows the momentum of their recently completed Silver Deliverer Tour and will bring the pair to 40 cities across the U.S. this spring. The Places to Run Tour kicks off February 28th at the Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville, Virginia and runs through May 1st, wrapping up at the Grove of Anaheim in California. Along the way, Aly & AJ will continue to build on the personal and community-driven approach that has defined their recent era.

The tour supports the duo’s latest full-length album, Silver Deliverer, released in summer 2025. Written and recorded during intimate sessions in the hills of Topanga Canyon, the record is one of the sisters’ most emotionally open and grounded projects to date. The album’s reflective tone and stripped-back lyricism translated perfectly on stage during the Silver Deliverer Tour, which included back-to-back hometown shows at Los Angeles’ Ford Theatre and a stop at New York City’s Terminal 5. Beyond the music, Aly & AJ’s last tour also made an impact offstage, raising over $100,000 for Everytown for Gun Safety in support of efforts to prevent gun violence.

Tickets for the Places to Run Tour 2026 will be available via an artist presale beginning Thursday, December 11th at 10 a.m local time, with general public on sale following on Friday, December 12th at 10 a.m local time.

Places To Run Tour 2026 Dates:

02/28 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

03/01 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

03/03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

03/05 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

03/06 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

03/07 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat

03/08 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

03/11 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage

03/12 – Fort Myers, FL – The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

03/13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

03/14 – Miami, FL – ZeyZey Miami

03/17 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Music Hall

03/18 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

03/20 – Wilmington, NC – CFCC’s Wilson Center

03/21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

03/22 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

03/25 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount in concert with Northwell

03/26 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

03/27 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

03/28 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

03/31 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

04/02 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

04/03 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

04/04 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

04/07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre Presented By Citizens

04/09 – Athens, OH – Ohio University

04/10 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

04/11 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection – Elevation

04/17 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

04/18 – Des Plaines, IL – Des Plaines Theatre

04/19 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

04/21 – Columbia, MO – Rose Park

04/23 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

04/24 – Cheyenne, WY – The Lincoln Cheyenne

04/25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Phil Long Music Hall

04/26 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

04/28 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre