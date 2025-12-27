Aly & AJ Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Platinum-selling sister duo Aly & AJ are heading back out on the road in 2026, announcing a new run of North American dates called the Places to Run Tour. The tour follows the momentum of their recently completed Silver Deliverer Tour and will bring the pair to 40 cities across the U.S. this spring. The Places to Run Tour kicks off February 28th at the Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville, Virginia and runs through May 1st, wrapping up at the Grove of Anaheim in California. Along the way, Aly & AJ will continue to build on the personal and community-driven approach that has defined their recent era.
The tour supports the duo’s latest full-length album, Silver Deliverer, released in summer 2025. Written and recorded during intimate sessions in the hills of Topanga Canyon, the record is one of the sisters’ most emotionally open and grounded projects to date. The album’s reflective tone and stripped-back lyricism translated perfectly on stage during the Silver Deliverer Tour, which included back-to-back hometown shows at Los Angeles’ Ford Theatre and a stop at New York City’s Terminal 5. Beyond the music, Aly & AJ’s last tour also made an impact offstage, raising over $100,000 for Everytown for Gun Safety in support of efforts to prevent gun violence.
Tickets for the Places to Run Tour 2026 will be available via an artist presale beginning Thursday, December 11th at 10 a.m local time, with general public on sale following on Friday, December 12th at 10 a.m local time.
Places To Run Tour 2026 Dates:
02/28 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
03/01 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
03/03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
03/05 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
03/06 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
03/07 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat
03/08 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
03/11 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage
03/12 – Fort Myers, FL – The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
03/13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
03/14 – Miami, FL – ZeyZey Miami
03/17 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Music Hall
03/18 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
03/20 – Wilmington, NC – CFCC’s Wilson Center
03/21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
03/22 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
03/25 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount in concert with Northwell
03/26 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall
03/27 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
03/28 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
03/31 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom & Theatre
04/02 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
04/03 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
04/04 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
04/07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre Presented By Citizens
04/09 – Athens, OH – Ohio University
04/10 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
04/11 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection – Elevation
04/17 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
04/18 – Des Plaines, IL – Des Plaines Theatre
04/19 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
04/21 – Columbia, MO – Rose Park
04/23 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
04/24 – Cheyenne, WY – The Lincoln Cheyenne
04/25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Phil Long Music Hall
04/26 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
04/28 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
05/01 – Anaheim, CA – Grove of Anaheim