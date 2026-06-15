Sheryl Crow Denounces White House UFC Event: “This Administration Is Corrupt And Does Not Give A Damn About The American People”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2026 - 3:59 PM

On social media, artist Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts the White House’s UFC Event that took place over the weekend. On the post, the artist states: “This Administration Is Corrupt And Does Not Give A Damn About The American People. Let’s Be better, America.” In response to the artist’s comments, several people have shared their thoughts regarding the heated topic in question.

“Not the governments job to entertain me but also nothing wrong with a fighter saying what he thinks after a win. If he can’t freely speak on the White House lawn, then this is not America you Chinese propaganda pages gotta go.” After that comment, another user said: “There are a thousand venues in America to build for something else and the people who can’t tell the difference are precisely the people who shouldn’t be deciding.”

According to APNews.com, “The show delivered on the star-spangled smackdown that featured pulsating patriotism from the Marine Band, tributes to first responders, active military and other White House-designated heroes. Gaethje and Ciryl Gane were crowned champions inside a blood-splattered eight-sided cage plopped in the open air right in the people’s house backyard on the South Lawn.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz