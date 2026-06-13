The Warning Announces New Album Everything’s Falling For August 2026 Release and Drops New Single “Ritual”

Home News Aryn Honaker June 13th, 2026 - 5:31 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

The rock band The Warning recently announced that their fifth studio album, Everything’s Falling, will be released on August 28th via Lava/Republic Records. Along with the announcement, they dropped a new single, “Ritual.” The track is the opener of the forthcoming album and becomes the third snapshot into the new project’s sound and themes, joining the singles “Ego” and “Kerosene.”

The new song is loud, fast-paced and full of energy. Intense electric guitars and drums make up the instrumentation. The lyrics describe a pessimistic and self-sabotaging outlook on life. This is made most clear in the explosive chorus with the lyrics, “I just see death in what is beautiful/Plan all the funerals/Everyone’s blissfully delusional/But I deprive myself like it’s a ritual.”

“‘Ritual’ is about the fear of losing something good. Even when life is going well, anxiety can convince you that disaster is right around the corner. It’s about getting trapped in those thoughts and letting them keep you from actually living in the moment,” the sister trio said.

Of the album, they say it offers a look at where their lives are at right now, given all the growth and experiences they’ve had. “At its core, it’s about accepting that life can be messy and unpredictable. Things fall apart, plans change, and sometimes you lose your footing. But those moments can teach you the most about yourself, and they’re often what make you stronger in the end.”

Besides new music releases, the sisters are currently on a global tour that will take them across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America and will come to a close in mid-September.