The Warning Shares Energetic New Single & Video “Ego”

Home News Lana May 23rd, 2026 - 5:25 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

The track, characterized by gothic rock and shot in black and white, is loud, confrontational, and unapologetic. It drives the Monterrey sister trio into more intense territory while preserving the massive hooks and energy that established them as one of modern rock’s quickest ascents.

Released through Lava/Republic Records, “Ego” arrives alongside a chaotic and visually intense new music video that perfectly matches the song’s attitude. Sung entirely in Spanish, the track feels especially personal for the band, who continue embracing their roots while expanding their global audience at the same time.

The song is all about reclaiming power from people who try to project their insecurities, criticism, or negativity onto others. Instead of internalizing all of that pressure, The Warning turns it into fuel, and the entire track feels like pushing back against judgment with zero hesitation. It doesn’t sound polished in a sterile way; it fired up.

Watch “Ego”

“Ego” follows the release of “Kerosene,” another heavy-hitting anthem that hinted at the direction the band was heading in for this new era. Together, the singles show a band getting heavier, more fearless, and more confident in their identity without losing the melodic instincts that made people connect with them in the first place. Over the last few years, The Warning have quietly become one of the most exciting rock bands in the world. Between relentless touring, viral live performances, and projects like Keep Me Fed, the trio has built a fanbase that feels genuinely global.

And now, with songs like “Ego,” they sound bigger and sharper than ever.

The band will continue that momentum throughout 2026 with appearances at festivals around the world, support dates with Yungblud, and a major headline show at Pier 17 in New York City this June.

More about The Warning can be found here.