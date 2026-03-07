The Warning Releases Fiery New Single “Kerosene”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 7th, 2026 - 4:07 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

The Warning has started off 2026 with a bang by releasing their intense new song “Kerosene” through LAVA/Republic Records. This rock band of three sisters from Monterrey is gearing up for an exciting year, showcasing their strong energy and vibrant music style in this track. “Kerosene” kicks off with an energetic drumbeat that lays the groundwork for raw guitar sounds in the verses. The song picks up energy, leading to a catchy chorus where lines like “Strip down for me. I see right through you. Spit kerosene. You know you want to!” capture a rebellious vibe. The bassline pulses strongly during the bridge as the band boldly calls out imitators with confidence and determination.

The music video makes the song even more lively. It shows The Warning boldly driving through the desert in a stolen car, capturing an exciting and rebellious feel. The story hits its peak in a hectic junkyard scene where they play with flamethrowers and set the car on fire, showing their power and independence. The fiery visuals match the energetic vibe of the band perfectly.

After their hit song “Love To Be Loved” with Carin Leon, which mixed rock, country, and pop smoothly, The Warning shows off their musical skill again with “Kerosene.” While the first collaboration was loved for blending different styles well together, “Kerosene” goes back to the band’s main strength—rock music. This track highlights their knack for creating powerful anthems that feel real. With “Kerosene,” The Warning raises high standards for their music in 2026 and confirms their status as stars in today’s rock scene.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez