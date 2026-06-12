Spiritbox, Slander & Vastive Team Up For Collaborative New Single “Under My Skin”

Home News Steven Taylor June 12th, 2026 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

In a loaded collaboration, Canadian band Spiritbox, American duo Slander and producer Vastive have all come together with the release of the new single “Under My Skin.” After many live performances by Slander, the new track has officially been released alongside a visualizer. The visualizer can be found on Slander’s YouTube channel.

Described as a rock-dubstep collab that’s been three years in the making, the appropriately explosive track blends the two styles of sound and the vocals of Spiritbox’s Courtney Laplante to create an intense final version of the track. “The time has come,” Slander stated in a press release. “Under My Skin is finally here. The journey this song has been through is nothing short of an odyssey. We have played this song over the course of 3 worldwide tours at over 300 shows. It truly has been tested and has hit the mark.”

Getting to work with Spiritbox on this song was such an incredible experience,” Slander continued. “Their kindness, professionalism, skill, and passion was so refreshing. They gave the song so much intensity and light.. bringing it to new heights that were previously unimaginable. We are over the moon about how this collaboration turned out and how well our sounds worked together. Lastly we give flowers to Vastive. He is an untouchable producer whose distinctive sound brought so much aggressive power to the song. We have known him for years, and he is not only one of the hardest working artists in our scene but also one of the nicest people to work with as well.”

Spiritbox expressed excitement, stating “The song has been stuck in my head ever since hearing the first demo. I’m really excited for the Slander fans to hear the final version, because they’ve been hearing the demo version at Slander shows for a long time now!” Vastive also expressed enthusiasm and praise for his collaborators, sharing “Doing my best to keep 3 years of an insane ride short, “Under My Skin” is proof that good things come with patience and care. Spiritbox absolutely brought this song home and I think I speak for both Slander when I say, we couldn’t be any happier with the outcome and what it took to get to the finish line.”