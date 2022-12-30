Slander, Alison Wonderland and Said the Sky Share Stunning Collaboration with New Single “Picture”

Home News Gracie Chunes December 30th, 2022 - 3:03 PM

On Friday, December 30, Slander, Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky released a collaborative new single, “Picture.” Over a year ago, in October 2021, Slander and Said The Sky teased a rough cut of the track during their b2b EDC Vegas set while Wonderland tuned in via Facetime.

Accompanied by a lyric video, this love song features Wonderland on vocals while the set of producers surround her voice with textured electronic layers. Wonderland sings of never being the same with lyrics such as “I, I can’t picture me without you.”

This song had been several years in the making due to hectic studio schedules and tours between all three artists.”We are so excited ‘Picture’ is finally here. We have been working on this song since fall 2019 and we could not be happier with the final version. Massive shout out to Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky for being two of the kindest and most talented humans we have ever worked with,” Slander shares. Wonderland, Slander and Said The Sky released this single as final gift to fans after a successful year for all.

Stream “Picture” here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi