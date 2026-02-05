Spiritbox, Zara Larsson, Grace Potter & More Announced As Grammys 2026 Premiere Ceremony Performers

Home News Juliet Paiz February 5th, 2026 - 7:24 PM

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

According to Consequence, the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony kicked off Grammy weekend on Sunday, February 1, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, giving fans an early look at some of the year’s biggest musical moments. The live-streamed ceremony featured performances from Spiritbox, Zara Larsson, Grace Potter, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Darren Criss alongside Helen J Shen.

First-time Grammy nominee Darren Criss hosted the event, welcoming audiences and helping set an energetic tone for the afternoon. He was joined on stage by presenters including Dave Koz, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Edgar Barrera, Jesse Welles, Sierra Hull, Trombone Shorty and five-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jimmy Jam.

The ceremony opened with a standout ensemble performance featuring current nominees Grace Potter, Israel Houghton, Lila Iké, Maggie Rose and Trombone Shorty, blending Americana, gospel, reggae and roots sounds into a lively kickoff. Spiritbox brought their metal energy with a gripping performance of “Soft Spine,” while Zara Larsson delivered a vibrant pop set and Tasha Cobbs Leonard showcased her gospel power. Criss and Helen J Shen also performed, giving fans a mix of musical theater and contemporary flair.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Chair of the Board of Trustees Dr. Chelsey Green opened the ceremony with remarks celebrating the wide range of music honored at the Grammys. The event highlighted both new and established artists across multiple genres, showing why the Premiere Ceremony has become a must-see part of Grammy weekend.With its mix of intense metal, pop, gospel and roots music, the 2026 Premiere Ceremony set the stage perfectly for the main televised Grammys later that evening.