The Linda Lindas Share Anthemic New Single & Video “Burning Out”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 12:50 PM

According to Consequence.net, the rise of The Linda Lindas continues with the release of their single, “Burning Out.” The Press release states: “Burning Out” was written mere weeks after singer-guitarist Lucia de la Garza graduated from high school. As she grappled with “feeling like the world is passing you by,” the band assembled a tune that rides the line between being lost and embracing the resulting freedom. It is, in short, an anthem for that most universal of experiences: the post-high school blues.

“Burning Out’ felt so simultaneously new and nostalgic for us, and I think that was super fitting for me especially, because I had just graduated high school and I was feeling very surrounded by change,” de la Garza said in a statement. “We went on a week-long writing retreat in Palm Springs less than a month after graduation, and that’s where we wrote this song about feeling like the world is passing you by. Knowing that my friends would all be going to college in the fall, it made sense my head was in a very nostalgic place.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin