Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 2:51 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Telefone, which is the piercing 2016 breakout debut from Noname, turns 10 this year and the Chicago rapper is celebrating it with a late-summer anniversary trek. Everything kicks off in Toronto on August 2 and ends with a September 10, hometown show. Two months after the tour ends, the artist will take the Telefone festivities across the Atlantic to Pitchfork Festival London in November. For tickets and more information, click here.

“I hope you were there,” Noname said in an statement. “I hope 10 years ago in some small corner of the world you heard the imagination of young folks from the city of chicago. Telefone was already breathing when I discovered it. It sat, quietly whispering to me between every blunt rotation outside youmedia, after every conversation with cam about the texture of sound, after I lived along enough to sing about it. Telefone was raised by a community.”

Telefone Ten Year Anniversary Tour

8-2 – Toronto, Ontario – The Opera House

8-4 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

8-5 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

8-6 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

8-8 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Jazz Festival

8-9 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

8-11 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

8-14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

8-15 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

8-16 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

8-18 – Denver, CO – Cervantes

9-1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

9-2 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

9-4 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

9-6 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot Festival

9-10 – Chicago, IL – Park West