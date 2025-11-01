Noname Returns With New Single & Video “Hundred Acres”

Home News Leila Franco November 1st, 2025 - 6:26 PM

Chicago rapper Noname has just made her long-awaited return with the release of her new single “Hundred Acres,” and her first-ever official music video. Since the release of her critically acclaimed third album, Sundial, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what else the artist has in store. This new track marks the beginning of a new chapter for the poet and activist, serving as the lead single from her forthcoming project Cartoon Radio. “Hundred Acres” showcases Noname’s signature heartfelt lyricism and soulful, jazz-inflected production. The song is part rap, part spoken word with warm basslines, piano runs and a rhythm that perfectly frames her thoughtful, poetic delivery. Her verses move between social reflection and personal observation.

Directed by Daren Rabinovitch, the music video is a striking visual debut for Noname. Shot with an eye for both intimacy and atmosphere, it stars Noname alongside her co-star known only as “The Creature.” The imagery lingers on wide shots of fields, overgrown lots and traces of industrial ruin. Close-ups capture Noname’s magnetic presence, often meeting the camera’s gaze directly, as if asking viewers to pause and reflect with her.

The interplay between nature and decay, solitude and connection, gives the video a certain tension that mirrors the song’s emotional statement. It is a space where Noname’s words and the world around her seem to move together. “Hundred Acres” is a confident and thoughtful return from one of hip-hop’s most distinctive voices and serves as a reminder that Noname continues to carve her own path by mixing art, politics and poetry into something deeply human.