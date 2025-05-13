With No Explanation Noname’s Central Park Show is Cancelled

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 13th, 2025 - 3:22 PM

Noname’s Central Park concert has officially been cancelled without any cause or explanation as to why. The American rapper is the second artist to have a New York Central Park concert cancelled, with Kehlani being the first after Live Nation posted that they would not be proceeding with the R&B singers SummerStage concert, where she later posted on her Instagram story that she had also found out the news right when fans did which could be the situation with Noname.

Live Nation, organizer of the SummerStage concert series, and the rapper herself have not responded to any comments. The performance was set to take place at the Juneteenth SummerStage concert, which was supported by “Ravyn Lenae and Fana Hues,” according to Pitch Fork. The executive director of the City Parks Foundation, Heather Lubov, did share a statement with Pitchfork stating the following:

“City Parks Foundation SummerStage did not cancel the Juneteenth/Noname benefit concert originally scheduled for June 18. This cancellation is a matter between Live Nation, the producer of the concert, and the artist. A reason for cancellation was not provided to SummerStage.”

The cancellation has left many fans upset and disappointed, but has also led to speculation about what may have caused the change. Noname, similar to Kehlani, is very vocal on politics and activism, which is what caused the SummerStage concert with Kehlani to be cancelled, which could explain the strange cancellation. Until an explanation is given, it is possible that a few more artists could potentially be off the SummerStage roster, given recent circumstances.