Jeff Tweedy Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates with Case Oats

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 11th, 2026 - 1:05 AM

Jeff Tweedy, musician, record producer and frontman of the alternative rock band, Wilco, has announced a new tour in Fall 2026. The solo tour will take place in select states. Joining Tweedy on the tour is Case Oats, composed of his son Spencer Tweedy and Casey Gomez.

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Tickets for the tour are available for presale, those interested can use the code “FEELFREE”, an homage to his single released in 2025, to gain early access to pre-ticket sales. Tickets are openly available on Friday, June 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time. To buy tickets from the official website click, here. Tour dates can be viewed below.

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates:

06/28/ 2026: North Adams, MA, Solid Sound Festival

10/04/2026: Florence, AL, Shoals Fest

10/20/2026: Three Oaks, MI, The Acorn *

10/21/2026: Kent, OH, The Kent Stage *

10/23/2026: Rochester, NY, RIT Performing Arts Center *

10/24/2026: Ithaca, NY, State Theater *

10/26/2026: Woodstock, NY, Bearsville Theater *

10/27/2026: Woodstock, NY, Bearsville Theater *

10/28/2026: New York, NY, Town Hall *

10/30/2026: Great Barrington, MA, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center *

10/31/2026: Groton, MA, Groton Hill Music Center *

11/03/2026: Providence, RI, Uptown Theater *

11/06/2026: Carmel, IN, The Tarkington *

11/07/2026: Davenport, IA, Capitol Theatre *

11/16/2026: Galway, IE, Black Box

11/17/2026: Dublin, IE, Ambassador Theatre

11/19/2026: Cork, IE, Live at St Lukes

11/20/2026: Kilkenny, IE, St Canice’s Cathedral

* = w/ Case Oats

Wilco is also currently on tour this summer in the United States and Europe. For tickets click here.

Tweedy has continued his run.Tweedy somewhat recently released an album in 2025, Twilight Override. The album contained 30 poetic and harmonious songs. To read a review of the album click here. Right before releasing the album, Tweedy also released a single, “Feel Free” about self expression and belonging. To view the song, click here.

Recently, Tweedy had joined Hayley Williams in a collaboration on the late night television show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Tweedy and Williams sang a personalized rendition of the song Ffunny Ffrends,” by Unknown Mortal Orchestra. To view the performance click here.