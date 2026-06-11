Allegaeon Unveil Cinematic New Video For “Dark Matter Dynamics”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 2:14 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, death metal band Allegaeon has released a performance video for their song “Dark Matter Dynamics”. The track, which features guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Adrian Bellue, comes off the band’s most recent full-length, The Ossuary Lens, which is out now through Metal Blade Records. As a whole, the music video is awesome by how each cinematic scene gives listeners a chance to see Allegaeon performing their latest tune on screen.

“Dark Matter Dynamics’ is a very special song for me. Having the opportunity to explore my love for steel string acoustic music, and bringing it into the fold with ALLEGAEON, will forever be a source of pride. Not only that but exploring this marriage of two styles with an acoustic heavy weight Adrian Bellue was equally special,” said guitarist Greg Burgess.

Vocalist Ezra Haynes adds: “‘Dark Matter Dynamics’ is here and I am pumped! Over recent years, we’ve grown close with our good buddy, Adrian Bellue, and I’m thankful Greg introduced us! He rips on the guitar and he’s an even better friend. We’re especially excited to play ‘Dark Matter Dynamics’ Saturday night at Flatline Fest in Denver with Adrian himself!”