Members of Allegaeon, Soilwork, Venom Inc and Warbringer Collaborate on New Florida Death Metal Style Song “Drag Them To The Guillotine”

Home News Aaron Grech March 30th, 2020 - 11:42 PM

Various members of Allegaeon, Soilwork, Venom Inc. and Warbringer teamed up for a new collaborative single inspired by Florida death metal titled “Drag Them to The Guillotine.” This new group is composed of vocalist Riley McShane of Allegaeon, guitarist Taylor Nordberg of Soilwork, bassist Chase Bryant of Warbringer and drummer Jeramine Kling of Venom Inc.

“Drag The To The Guillotine” is a brief and straightforward Florida death metal track with and aggressive instrumental filled with quick drumming and aggressive guitar breakdowns. The track is filled with dark and gruesome lyrics discussing the beheadings performed by the guillotine delivered in a dark growling style.

<a href="http://smokeandmirrorsproductions.bandcamp.com/track/drag-them-to-the-guillotine">Drag them to the guillotine by Smoke & Mirrors</a>

This track is part of the Smoke & Mirrors series of death metal tracks, which is run by Kling and Nordberg on their bandcamp channel. The label currently has six different releases with “Drag Them to the Guillotine,” “The Echo Mirror,” “Terror in the Shape of Suns,” “Monsters We Hide,” “Grief Eater,” and “Eternal Unlight.”

Allegeaon are an extreme metal band Larimer County, Colorado, who are currently signed to Metal Blade Records, a heavy metal independent record label, which hosts the likes of Behemoth and Cannibal Corpse. The band’s most recent studio album Apoptosis was released last year. “Overall, Apoptosis shows that Allegaeon knows how to step up their game each time,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winnans explained.

Soilwork, a Swedish melodic death metal band are currently signed to Nuclear Blast Records, who recently released their most recent studio album Verkligheten.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado