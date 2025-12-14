Fuzz Featuring Ty Segall Share New Video For “Rich Man, Poor Man”

Home News Anthony Salvato December 14th, 2025 - 10:45 PM

California Rock Band Fuzz released a new video earlier this week for a new track titled “Rich Man, Poor Man”. The track comes from Fuzz’s latest album titled, Fuzz’s Fourth Dream: Singles, Demos and Rarities. The fourth studio album from the group released earlier this week and is the not only the fourth dream by Fuzz, but also the fourth studio album from the group as well.

The video for “Rich Man, Poor Man” was released by Fuzz’s label, It features plenty of bright colors, flashing lights and seems to intentionally lack overall coherence. The loud sounds of the distorted guitar are amplified by the rippling images and static that fills out the rest of the video.

The video opens with the title of the song and plenty of gray and black static in the background before the album cover pops up and ripples in and out with some bright lights as well. A few other scenes of some bright artwork appear throughout along with varying displays of the cover art throughout. The scenes change quickly to match the up tempo style of the song as the colors and flashing lights mimic the sights and scenes of a Fuzz concert.

“Rich Man, Poor Man” is the fifth track out of a 22 song tracklist for the recent release by Fuzz. With a limited video to start, it does open the possibility for another video for the track along with some more future video releases coming for the rest of the songs on the album.