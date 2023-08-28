Ty Segall Announces Spring 2024 Tour Dates, Shares Glimmering New Song & Video “Void.”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2023 - 12:45 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today artist Ty Segall shares a new single and music video for “Void.” With his new single, the artist is bringing it all in a sustained blast that begins with a shimmering frisson of acoustic guitars and a sub-aqueous release of oxygen rising as bubbles.

“Void” upends some of the expectations a seasoned Segall listener may bring to the song, building slowly, riding its initial lick through swells, drifting dreamily with the undertow pulling urgently beneath, withholding verse-chorus-type payoffs until the latter stages, then building towering climaxes on top of each other.

Directed by Ty and Denée Segall, the video for “Void” casts Ty’s mind through memory, and awe-inspiring vistas of his natural world, experienced as a senses-overwhelming nightmare of mirage, illusion and dread-filled challenge.

Experienced as a senses-overwhelming nightmare of mirage, illusion and dread-filled challenge. Wandering landscapes saturated with altered color, in and out of the focus of the lens, it recalls the way recollection is filtered and distorted in strange ways, with quizzical symbology and dreamlike contradictions.

In light of if the release of “Void,” Segall will be playing select cities this Fall, including two shows at Topanga Canyon’s Theatricum Botanicum next month. Also the artist has two Great American Music Hall shows in February and a three-week spring run. All dates are listed below and tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale August 30 at 11 a.m. CST/ EST at ty-segall.com.

Ty Segall Tour Dates

9/6 – Topanga Canyon, CA – Theatricum Botanicum*

9/7 – Topanga Canyon, CA – Theatricum Botanicum*

9/5 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom^

10/6 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre^

10/7 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre^

10/26 – Austin, TX – LEVITATION

11/10 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic

11/11 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic

2/20 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

2/21 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

2/24 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

4/19 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

4/20 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

4/23 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

4/24 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

4/26 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

4/27 – Washington, DC – Atlantis

4/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4/ 29 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Wed. May 1 – Boston, MA – Royale

Thu. May 2 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

Fri. May 3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Sun. May 5 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

Mon. May 6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Tue. May 7 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Thu. May 9 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Sat. May 11 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

*Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band

^w/ Axis: Sova