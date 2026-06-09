Deltron 3030 Announce Fall 2026 Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 10:30 PM

According to social media, Delton 3030 surprised their fans with the announcement of headlining fall 2026 tour dates. The Instagram post states: ” NEW DELTRON 3030 HEADLINE DATES ADDED TO THE FALL 2026 TOUR. Excited to be hitting these cities in between our shows with @gorillaz. Presale tickets for the just announced shows start tomorrow 6/10 at 10 a.m. local. Sign up to get the code at deltron3030.com. General on sale begins this Friday 6/12 at 10 a.m. local. All other shows are on sale now.

After the group posted on social media, fans left comments in support of the new tour dates, One person said: “See you in Vegas! Loved seeing you in LA last summer!!, which another fan commented with: “I feel like a discounted ticket should be available if you just want to see the opener.” For those who may not know, Deltron 3030 is the visionary hip-hop collective that is comprised of lyricist Del the Funky, producer Dan the Automator and turntablist Kid Koala. Formed in 1999, the trio debuted at the turn of the millennium with a groundbreaking concept album set in the year 3030, fusing dense lyrical storytelling, cinematic production, and turntable wizardry to create one of the most iconic and influential sci-fi hip-hop projects of all time.

Delton 3030 Tour Dates

9/22 – Asheville, NC

9/25 – Baltimore, MD

10/11 – Atlanta, GA

10/14 – Houston, TX

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV