Deltron 3030 Announces They’ll Play Debut Album in Full During Summer & Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Hip-hop trio Deltron 3030 announces their reunion for their fall and summer 2025 North American tours. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The trio will embark on tour in July, ending in October, with 16 performance dates.

The trio will be hitting major cities across North America like Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Vancouver, New York, Philadelphia, and more. Pre-sale tickets will begin on April 23 at 10:00 AM, with general admission tickets beginning on Friday 25 at 10:00 AM as well through Ticketmaster.

Something notable is that a press release noted that the group is developing a third album. There has been some talk for the past couple of years of new music from the band, with Del the Funky Homosapien stating to Rock the Bells in 2023:

“I would just try to work on making it more whimsical this time, not as heavy. ‘Cause I think I kinda stepped away from that with the second one a bit,” according to Consequence.

