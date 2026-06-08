Gov’t Mule & Ziggy Marley Announce Fall 2026 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

Today, Gov’t Mule and Ziggy Marley have announced Dreaming The Same Dream Tour. The tour will launch on September 23, in New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and then make its way south to Haynes’s hometown of Asheville before stopping in The tour will stop in six cities in Florida Atlanta, Texas and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

“I’m really looking forward to the tour with Ziggy Marley,” shares Haynes. “We’ve known each other a long time and have shared the stage a few times but never done a tour together. There’s definitely an overlap between the two audiences, but I think a lot of Mule fans will be hearing Ziggy for the first time and a lot of Ziggy fans will be hearing Mule for the first time, which is great.” “It’s gonna be a great jam session being on tour with Warren and the crew,” says Ziggy. “I’m looking forward to the vibes.”

Dreaming The Same Dream Tour Dates

9/ 23 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/25 – Asheville, NC – Hellbender

9/26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

9/27 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

9/30 – Key West, FL – Coffee Butler Amphitheater

10/2 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/3 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/4 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

10/6 – Ft. Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

10/7 – Tallahassee, FL – TBA

10/9 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater w/ Larkin Poe

10/10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/13 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

10/14 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

10/15 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

10/17 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory