Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Announces November 2026 Festival Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 5:41 PM

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the Los Angeles-based music festival and brainchild of Tyler, The Creator, has announced its twelfth installment, which is produced in collaboration with Goldenvoice, for this November. The festival will be held on November 14 – 15, at the Dodger Stadium grounds. Register here for access to passes this Thursday. Advance-sale passes will be available to the public beginning on Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. PT.

Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival celebrated its eleventh edition in 2025, by solidifying the event as one of the premier music festivals globally and one of the most sought-after artist-led festivals on the music calendar. The festival’s eleventh edition featured performances from A$AP Rocky, Childish Gambino, GloRilla, Kali Uchis, Geese and other acts. Over the years, the festival has spotlighted unforgettable performances in the arc of many artists’ careers, including the likes of Playboi Carti, The Hillbillies, SZA, Solange, Doechii, KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty, Billie Eilish and other talented soul.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado