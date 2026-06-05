Converge Unveil Fierce New Single “Slip The Noose”

Home News Steven Taylor June 5th, 2026 - 4:58 PM

Today, metalcore band Converge released their second full studio album of 2026. Hum of Hurt is the band’s twelfth studio album, following Love is Not Enough in February of 2026. With the album’s full release, the opener to Hum of Hurt, “Slip the Noose,” was also released today as a single alongside a visualizer. It can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Starting off with static visuals, aggressive instrumentals and harsh, near-indecipherable vocals, the track pulls no punches from the start. Breaks in the static reveal a red faced individual peering back at the viewer mixed between lightning and mostly incomprehensible, sometimes aggressively flashing colors. The song runs short at just shy of two minutes, but it packs a powerful bomb of metal into that runtime, with heavily aggressive drumming and a short guitar solo kicking in before the song comes to a close with the title repeated in shouts.

The track serves as a strong opener to establish the energy of Hum of Hurt. “It’s not a sequel,” explained vocalist Jacob Bannon. “The unifying musical idea early on was, ‘Let’s make a noise rock album.’ But we never really did. The first one wasn’t. This one touches on that spirit, but it’s much more dynamic than that descriptor. To me, it leans more into being an emotional hardcore album, while Love Is Not Enough feels more metal leaning album. In the end, we simply gave creative birth to another Converge record with its own unique identity and character.”

Hum of Hurt is available now, with Converge set to tour later this month in support of this newest release.