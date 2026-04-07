Converge Announce New Album Hum Of Hurt For June 2026 Release, Share Title Track & Video

Converge have announced Hum Of Hurt, their new album arriving in June 2026, alongside the release of its title track and official video. It marks their second full-length of the year, following Love Is Not Enough, though vocalist and lyricist Jacob Bannon makes it clear the two records come from entirely different creative spaces.

The album draws inspiration from “The Hum,” a real-world low-frequency phenomenon reported in places like Ipswich, Massachusetts, Auckland, New Zealand, Windsor, Ontario and Taos, New Mexico. Rather than treating it as something to explain, the band uses it as an emotional framework. Bannon imagines it as the sound of collective suffering, something only those already attuned to that kind of pain can truly hear.

During the writing process, the material naturally split into two distinct directions, leading Converge to shape them into separate releases. Where Love Is Not Enough leaned more heavily into metal, Hum Of Hurt pushes elsewhere. What started as an attempt at a noise rock record evolved into something more fluid and emotionally charged, landing closer to emotional hardcore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Converge (@converge)

The title track stands out as one of the most urgent and affecting songs in their catalog. Bannon turns inward, reflecting on the cost of spending 35 years devoted to art and music. The song acts like a mirror, forcing him to confront who he’s become and what still remains ahead. This resulted in a sound rooted in something raw, heavy and deeply self-aware.

Hum of Hurt

01 Slip The Noose

02 Doom In Bloom

03 It Only Gets Worse

04 Detonator

05 I Won’t Let You Go

06 It’s Not Up To Us

07 Dream Debris

08 It Used To Matter

09 Hum Of Hurt

10 Nothing Is Over

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva