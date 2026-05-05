Converge Unveil Raw New Single & Video “Doom In Bloom”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 12:06 PM

You feel it before you hear it. And once you hear it, you can’t unhear it. A low, persistent noise throbbing in the background. Scientists say it registers between 30 and 40 hertz. It’s been heard in Ipswich, Massachusetts; Auckland, New Zealand and Windsor, Ontario. It has haunted the population of Taos, New Mexico, for decades. It’s been linked to suicides in the UK. Not everyone can hear it. No one knows where it’s coming from. They call it The Hum.

Converge has taken this mysterious real-world phenomenon and reimagined it as a physical manifestation of human suffering. Then an idea struck. “What if ‘The Hum is the culmination of all the pain in the world, creating an audible signal across the universe?” vocalist and lyricist Jacob Bannon posits. “Something noticeable to others operating on a similar emotional plane.”

In light of the album, the band has shared the album’s latest single, “Doom In Bloom”, which is raw and bloody, as guitarist Kurt Ballou’s spiky riffs scrape against Nate Newton’s bass and Ben Koller’s drums. You can practically hear Bannon’s throat tearing apart in every scream: “It’s dark and pointed right at you,” he says. “Lyrically, I’m exploring how my own middle-aged introspection doesn’t always bring a brighter light. I see my own trappings reflected in those around me. Here I am imploring them to slip the noose to see another day.” As fot the music video, each dark and bloody scene captures the sound and style of the heart-jolting instrumentation and vocal performance

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva