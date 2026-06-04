Rico Nasty Shares Striking New Single “Rituals”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 5:46 PM

Today, Rico Nasty has returned with “RITUALS,” which is produced by Kenneth Blume (previously known as KennyBeats). On the ditty. Rico’s commanding and unapologetic verses are the perfect ingredient to Blume’s punchy production. “What inspired me to work with Kenny again was hearing the discourse,” she says of the track. “A lot of fans miss my rapping so I wanted them to know I never forgot. I just want people to listen, and I hope it reminds them why I’m their favorite rapper.”

The recent collaboration with Blume follows the release of “PEPPER” last year, featured on LETHAL-ER album deluxe and their known chemistry on the Anger Management mixtape in 2019 and her punk-rap fused hit “SMACK A BITCH” from debut album Nightmare Vacation in 2020. “Rituals” is the latest single since the release of the LETHAL-ER deluxe in December, which included five new songs: “PEARLS”, “PRETEA”, “BLACK LACE”, “STUNNA” and “PEPPER.”

Last month, Nasty will perform at the Pride mini-fest, CHAPSTICK in Los Angeles on June 13, with Empress Of, Flyana Boss, Ally Evenson, L.A. Exes, Yeah Yeah Yas, Honey’s and Formless and in September, she will head on tour supporting Hayley Williams through mid October. Get your tickets HERE.