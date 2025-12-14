Rico Nasty Releases New Song “Black Lace”

Home News Steven Taylor December 14th, 2025 - 4:19 PM

Today, Rapper Rico Nasty released LETHAL-ER, an aptly named deluxe re-release of her third studio album, LETHAL. The new release features five new tracks, including last month’s “Pepper” as well as new focus track “Black Lace.” An official visualizer can be found on Nasty’s YouTube channel.

The track features Nasty rapping a steady stream of verses over a mostly electronic beat complete with bells. The song swells up to an energetic chorus featuring multiple layers of lyrics atop one another. Speaking on the new release, Nasty said “This is my first time doing a deluxe so I really didn’t follow any rules for it. I feel like people should listen as if it’s something new because it is. There isn’t really any correlation to LETHAL or what I did on that album. It’s more so a preview for what’s next: LETHAL-er, HARD-er, SEXY-er. Austin, Wyatt, Oscar and Kenny really did something special on these songs and I hope you guys enjoy them.”

While there is little word on Nasty’s next album, if one is expected soon, LETHAL-ER provides not only treats fans to more material from the singer, but a sampling of where she might take her work next. LETHAL saw its first release earlier this year on May 16th and marked Nasty’s debut on label Fueled by Ramen. The original version of the album ran for 15 songs, with LETHAL-ER bumping that total up to 20.