Mac DeMarco, Doja Cat & Alex G’s Primavera Sound Sets Canceled Due To “Adverse Weather Conditions”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 3:52 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, there has been no word from the festival but Doja Cat writes on social media that her set is cancelled. “Barcelona i am fully dressed and ready to go to stage but it’s just not safe enough to continue the show tonight. I’m so sorry that this is how this shit has to be right now. I will think of everything I can under the sun to make it up to you. Please stay safe and warm I will see you again I promise.” “Unfortunately it is cancelled due to weather,” she adds in a second post. “I mean what I said in the post prior. Giant hugs tears and kisses to you all tonight.”

Barcelona i am fully dressed and ready to go to stage but it’s just not safe enough to continue the show tonight. I’m so sorry that this is how this shit has to be right now. I will think of everything I can under the sun to make it up to you. Please stay safe and warm I will see… — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 4, 2026

Unfortunately it is cancelled due to weather. I mean what I said in the post prior. Giant hugs tears and kisses to you all tonight. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 4, 2026

Primavera Sound 2026 is officially underway at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum, where they’re currently experiencing some “adverse weather conditions.” Because of those, they’ve had to cancel Alex G‘s performance on the Revolut Stage and Mac DeMarco‘s on the Occident Stage. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will keep you informed as soon as we have further updates,” a statement from the festival reads. The Revolut Stage is where Doja Cat is scheduled to play later this evening, and TV Girl and Overmono are also scheduled for the Occident Stage.The Revolut Stage is where Doja Cat is scheduled to play later this evening, and TV Girl and Overmono are also scheduled for the Occident Stage.