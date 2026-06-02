Death Cab For Cutie Share Fresh New Single “Stone Over Water”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2026 - 5:16 PM

Indie rock titans and eight-time Grammy nominees Death Cab for Cutie will release their 11th studio album, I Built You A Tower, on June 5. Ahead of its release, the band is sharing one final preview of the album with “Stone Over Water.” On the track, the band said: “‘Stone Over Water’ is a song about trying to convince everyone around you and most importantly, yourself, that you are okay when you definitely are not.”

As for the music, the instrumentation and vocal performance bleeds rock and the talent the band brings proves they still can thrive in he music scene. To celebrate album release week, Death Cab for Cutie took to the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform the album’s lead single, “Riptides.” The song is the band’s 9th number on song on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart. The band will also perform an entirely sold-out special underplay in Los Angeles at Sid the Cat this evening.

Formed in Bellingham, WA in 1997, Death Cab for Cutie almost immediately entered the ranks of the era’s definitive bands, fueled in large part by the remarkable power of co-founder, vocalist, guitarist, and lead songwriter Benjamin Gibbard’s complex, often bittersweet songcraft. The band made their worldwide popular breakthrough with 2003’s RIAA Platinum-certified Transatlanticism, later named by NPR as one of “The Decade’s 50 Most Important Recordings.”

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria