Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service Announce Fall 2023 Co-headlining Tour Dates

Indie rock royalty The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have today announced the dates for their co-headlining North American tour next year. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 landmark albums Give Up and Transatlanticism, both groups will be performing the entire tracklists as part of their sets. Both records were released eight months apart, so honoring them together is definitely the move.

Benjamin Gibbard, who co-founded of both groups, will perform back-to-back sets. He said the following about the two iconic records to his credit: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

The upcoming tour will be The Postal Service’s first live show in over a decade. They played together for their sole album’s 10-year anniversary tour in 2013. To this day, it is Sub Pop’s second highest-selling record behind Nirvana’s Nevermind. Death Cab for Cutie, on the other hand, has been going strong this entire time. They are currently riding the waves of their widely successful 10th studio album, Asphalt Meadows.

Pre-sales for the upcoming tour begin on December 14 for 24 hours. All remaining tickets will become available to the general public on December 16.

THE POSTAL SERVICE // DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE TOUR

September 2023

8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

October 2023

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried