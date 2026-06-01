Julia Jacklin Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

According to Consequence.net, Julia Jacklin has announced her first global record deal by signing to 4AD. To celebrate, she has announced a massive trek kicking off a 2026 North American fall tour that is followed by a run of the UK and Europe next year. The 23-date North American leg starts October 20th in San Diego, California at the Observatory North Park. Then, the tour will hit Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boston and Brooklyn, New York, among other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.
Alongside the North American tour announcement, Jacklin has also unveiled a UK/European tour that starts in 2027 on February 13, in Birmingham, England, at Town Hall. The tour stops include London, Brussels, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and other cities. Also, the Australian indie singer-songwriter most recently put out the Faye West collaboration, “Good Guy” in 2024. Her last album was 2022’s Pre Pleasures, which garnered her the highest chart positions of her career and lofty praise from critics.
Julia Jacklin Tour Dates
10/20 — San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
10/22 — Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/23 — San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre
10/26 — Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10/27 — Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
10/28 — Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
10/30 — Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/31 — Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
11/2 — Dallas, TX – Studio at Bomb Factory
11/3 — Austin, TX – RADIO/EAST
11/4— Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
11/6 — Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
11/7 — Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
11/9 — Raleigh, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11/10 — Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
11/11 — Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre
11/13 — Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11/14 — Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
11/15 — Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/17 — Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield
11/19 — Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
11/20 — Boston, MA – Royale
11/21 — Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
2/13/27 — Birmingham, UK – Town Hall
2/14/27 — Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
2/15/27 — Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium
2/17/27 — Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom
2/18/27 — Bristol, UK – Beacon
2/19/27 — London, UK – Eventim Apollo
2/21/27 — Brussels, Belgium – Botanique
2/22/27 — Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg
2/23/27 — Hamburg, Germany – Kent Club
2/24/27 — Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Koncerthuset
2/26/27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
2/27/27 — Paris, France – Cabaret Sauvage
3/1/27 — Barcelona, Spain – La [2] de Apolo
3/2/27 — Madrid, Spain – Sala Mon Live
3/3/27 — Lisbon, Portugal – LAV