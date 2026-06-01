Julia Jacklin Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2026 - 7:42 PM

According to Consequence.net, Julia Jacklin has announced her first global record deal by signing to 4AD. To celebrate, she has announced a massive trek kicking off a 2026 North American fall tour that is followed by a run of the UK and Europe next year. The 23-date North American leg starts October 20th in San Diego, California at the Observatory North Park. Then, the tour will hit Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boston and Brooklyn, New York, among other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Alongside the North American tour announcement, Jacklin has also unveiled a UK/European tour that starts in 2027 on February 13, in Birmingham, England, at Town Hall. The tour stops include London, Brussels, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and other cities. Also, the Australian indie singer-songwriter most recently put out the Faye West collaboration, “Good Guy” in 2024. Her last album was 2022’s Pre Pleasures, which garnered her the highest chart positions of her career and lofty praise from critics.

Julia Jacklin Tour Dates

10/20 — San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

10/22 — Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/23 — San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

10/26 — Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10/27 — Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

10/28 — Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

10/30 — Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/31 — Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

11/2 — Dallas, TX – Studio at Bomb Factory

11/3 — Austin, TX – RADIO/EAST

11/4— Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

11/6 — Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

11/7 — Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

11/9 — Raleigh, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/10 — Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

11/11 — Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

11/13 — Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/14 — Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

11/15 — Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/17 — Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

11/19 — Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

11/20 — Boston, MA – Royale

11/21 — Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

2/13/27 — Birmingham, UK – Town Hall

2/14/27 — Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

2/15/27 — Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium

2/17/27 — Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

2/18/27 — Bristol, UK – Beacon

2/19/27 — London, UK – Eventim Apollo

2/21/27 — Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

2/22/27 — Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg

2/23/27 — Hamburg, Germany – Kent Club

2/24/27 — Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Koncerthuset

2/26/27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

2/27/27 — Paris, France – Cabaret Sauvage

3/1/27 — Barcelona, Spain – La [2] de Apolo

3/2/27 — Madrid, Spain – Sala Mon Live

3/3/27 — Lisbon, Portugal – LAV