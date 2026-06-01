Gary Clark Jr. Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2026 - 6:37 PM

According to Consequence.net, Gary Clark Jr. has announced an extensive run of 2026 U.S. headlining dates, with new shows stretching from late August through the end of October. The Texas guitarist will play rooms ranging from theaters to mid-size halls in markets, including Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York. The new dates sit alongside a schedule that already includes festival appearances at Newport Jazz, Bourbon & Beyond and the Crossroads Guitar Festival in Austin.

An artist pre-sale (sign up here) goes live on Tuesday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins on Thursday, June 4, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for Live Nation’s free All Access membership to receive access. The public on-sale launches on Friday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

On another note, this tour follows a stretch of blues-rooted gigs that included back-to-back nights at Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago, where Clark Jr. was joined onstage by Guy himself and an ongoing residency at Antone’s in Austin. Clark co-owns the latter venue, where the artist got his start at 15 years old.

Gary Clark Jr. Tour Dates

8/27 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

8/28 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

8/30 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

9/1 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

9/2 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center – Peace Concert Hall

9/3 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

9/8 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

9/10 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

9/12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

9/14 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

9/16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9/17 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

9/19 – St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater

9/21 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

9/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10/13 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

10/16 – Seattle, WA – 5th Avenue Theater

10/17 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

10/20 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/22 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre