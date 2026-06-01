Boards of Canada Releases New Song “The Word Becomes Flesh” in the Backrooms Movie

Home News Beka Welsh June 1st, 2026 - 10:32 PM

According to Pitchfork, Boards of Canada released one of the tracks from their new album, Inferno, in the A24 film Backrooms, ahead of the album’s release. The Scottish electronic duo dropped Inferno this past Friday, nearly 13 years after their last album came out. The release was previewed by an appearance of one of their new songs, “The Word Becomes Flesh,” in the end credits of the new horror film, Backrooms. The director, Kim Parson, said Boards of Canada’s music directly inspired the film.

The song features a prolonged, repetitive, electronic musical intro, gradually building in speed, volume and variety of sound. The first lyrics are spoken when a static feminine voice chimes in, nearly halfway through the song. The voice recites chopped-up informational biological dialogue about embryo development. The song moves frequently between the original narrative voice and a highly manipulated, robotic-sounding one. Often, the song lets the voices overlap each other, with the more robotic-sounding voice frequently playing quietly behind the original’s vocals.