Skrillex Releases New Song “Thistle”

Home News Aryn Honaker May 30th, 2026 - 6:02 PM

Skrillex released a new song called “Thistle” this past Friday. The song was a surprise release and in collaboration with Blawan, Randomer and MC Dricka. The infamous DJ and producer shared the track with fans on his email list earlier this week. It follows his two most recent singles, “Duro” with Young Miko, which dropped in late March, and “Smoke” with ISOxo, which dropped earlier this month.

The song combines all kinds of sounds, giving it a bouncy, vibrational feel and an almost futuristic vibe. There’s a strong techno beat underlining the entire track. The drop is marked by the warped, autotuned vocals of MC Dricka repeatedly singing “I’ll do anything, anything, anything” before the instrumental transitions into a funky, bass-heavy sound.

The song came ahead of his recently launched event platform CONTRA, which is in collaboration with Berlin Atonal. It’s a two-day festival taking place in Kraftwerk Berlin today and tomorrow (May 30th and 31st). The event will feature over 70 artists across multiple media, including club music, live performance, and visual art.

Also, in the coming week, Skrillex will perform on the Revolut stage at Primavera Sound Barcelona on Friday, June 5th, before creating and hosting the festival CUPRA Pulse stage the evening of the following day.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi