Bruce Springsteen Speaks Against Donald Trump’s $1.8billion Fund for “People Who Attacked” Capitol

Home News Aryn Honaker May 30th, 2026 - 6:49 PM

Bruce Springsteen called out the Trump administration’s new “anti-weaponization” fund while on stage at his Washington, D.C. concert this past Wednesday. The new $1.8 billion fund is part of the settlement in Trump’s previous lawsuit against the IRS and the Treasury Department over the leak of his tax returns in 2019 and 2020, as reported by NME. The fund intends to make payouts to people who are victims of government weaponization and lawfare, as described in the settlement.

Many people believed this fund would be used to pay out the January 6 insurrectionists who stormed Capitol Hill five years ago.

“We have a president who wants to create a $1.8billion fund to compensate and reward people who attacked our nation’s Capitol,” Springsteen said while performing. “[They] attacked our democracy. Assaulted our police officers on Jan 6. This is an American outrage, and this is happening now. This American tragedy can only be stopped by the American people.”

The Boss went on to say, “This White House is the American idea and our reputation around the world. We stood as a beacon for hope, liberty and freedom around the world. An imperfect but strong defender of democracy standing for the global good. And to many now we are America, the reckless, unpredictable, predatory, untrustworthy, rogue nation.”

Springsteen is no stranger to critiquing Trump, with the two having had several back-and-forths over the recent months. The singer-songwriter recently defended Stephen Colbert after the president celebrated Colbert’s show getting cancelled. He’s been outspoken against ICE, and in an interview with TIME last year, the singer-songwriter called for the president to be impeached. In early April of this year, Trump urged his followers to boycott Springsteen’s concerts.