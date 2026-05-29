Willow Announces New Album The Thread For July 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Talk On The Hill”

Home News Steven Taylor May 29th, 2026 - 6:09 PM

Artist and producer Willow has announced today her ninth studio album, The Thread. The singer-songwriter’s latest album is set to mix elements of R&B, jazz, soul and soundscapes. A single for the new album, titled “Talk On The Hill,” was released as well. A video for the track can be found on Willow’s YouTube channel.

The track opens with vocalization from Willow, with the video showing a shot of her signing along as the camera zooms out. The features a steady drumbeat and instrumentation, bouncing between Willow vocalizing and singing verses with fast and varied delivery. The video sees her dressed in an elegant purple dress with two masked figures wearing similar outfits. She dances and performs on a grassy set – most likely representing the titular hill – with a red background, with the two figures occasionally joining her for in dance. The track was inspired by The Telepathy Tapes podcast, with it channeling a sense of wonder and exploring connections that exist beyond conventional understanding.

The Thread is set for a release on July 24th, 2026. The full album is set to contain 10 tracks according to Apple Music listings, with “Talk On The Hill” coming as the fourth track. The album is described as “a deeply immersive body of work examining the divine feminine, spiritual evolution, and humanity’s connection to higher consciousness,” exploring sounds like progressive R&B and atmospheric soul.