Willow Smith Releases Brand New Album Petal Rock Black

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 19th, 2026 - 2:46 PM

Willow Smith has officially returned with another ambitious musical statement. The singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has released her latest studio album Petal Rock Black, continuing one of pop’s most unpredictable artistic evolutions. The record arrives after a period of teasing and marks a major new chapter in her sound.

The project is Willow’s seventh studio album and follows 2024’s Empathogen. According to Pitchfork, she wrote, produced and performed the record herself while also playing guitar, piano and drums across the album. The release also features major collaborators including funk pioneer George Clinton, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington and experimental duo Tune-Yards.

Willow described the album as deeply personal, calling it a work that honors artistic creation, community and growth. She reportedly spent more than 18 months in the studio shaping the record’s sound, suggesting a carefully crafted project rather than a quick follow-up release. Musically, the album continues her rock-leaning direction while blending funk, jazz textures and psychedelic influences, reinforcing her position as one of the few mainstream artists consistently moving between genres.

The release further solidifies Willow’s shift away from her early pop career into a more instrument-driven artistic identity. Across the album, the emphasis is on live instrumentation, layered arrangements, and expansive performances, aligning with her recent focus on musicianship and experimental production.

With Petal Rock Black, Willow continues to lean into experimentation rather than commercial trends. The album presents her less as a conventional pop artist and more as a bandleader and composer, emphasizing collaboration, musicianship and sonic exploration.

Petal Rock Black Tracklist: