Panda Bear & Sonic Boom Announce New Album A ? Of When For July 2026 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Juliet Paiz May 29th, 2026 - 1:37 AM

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom are returning with a new collaborative album, A ? of WHEN, set for release on July 10 through Domino. The record marks the duo’s second full-length project together following 2022’s widely acclaimed Reset, but this time Noah Lennox and Pete Kember are taking a very different approach to how the music will be released and experienced.

Unlike most modern albums, A ? of WHEN will not be available on streaming services. Instead, the record is being released exclusively through physical editions and digital downloads via Domino Mart and Bandcamp. Vinyl, CD, cassette and download versions are all planned, with several limited color variants and special packaging options available for preorder. In a statement announcing the album, the duo explained that they wanted to move away from what they described as the “distraction of connectivity” and focus more on real-world interaction through radio, live performances, listening parties and in-person events. Dates and places for listening parties include

6/20: Cosmos – Libson, PT

6/24 : Lithium – Paris, FR

6/25: Rough Trade East – London, UK

6/26: Rough Trade – Berlin, DE

6/27: Studio Sparks – Porto, PT

Musically, A ? of WHEN expands on the playful experimental style that defined Reset. The album incorporates loops of harp, steel drum sequences, pedal steel textures, mariachi instrumentation from Mexico City’s Mariachi 2000 de Cutberto Pérez, and even yodeling from Panda Bear himself. Contributors on the record include harpist Mary Lattimore, Daniel O’Sullivan of Sun O))) and Ulver, and pedal steel musician Zena Kay.

Alongside the announcement, the duo shared the album’s title track, “A ? of WHEN.” Despite its bright production filled with bouncing rhythms and flute melodies, the song carries darker lyrical themes. According to the press release, the track reflects on “that inexorable moment when all the shit we’ve fucked up finally catches up with us.” That contrast between upbeat sound and anxious subject matter appears to run throughout the album, which tackles online exhaustion, depression, political instability, and environmental concerns.

The album also includes “Graveyard” and “Lucky Charm,” two songs previously released as a Record Store Day-exclusive 7-inch earlier this year. Listening parties across Europe are scheduled throughout June ahead of the album’s release, with festival appearances planned for July.

Tracklist

01 Never givin’ in

02 Lucky Charm

03 Revive Him

04 Something like dreaming

05 A ? of WHEN

06 Pray to you

07 Be the bridge

08 Like a moth to the flame

09 Somethin’ that lasts

10 Graveyard